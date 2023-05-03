Market Analysts see Gold Fields Limited [GFI] gaining to $15.30. Time to buy?

Gold Fields Limited [NYSE: GFI] jumped around 1.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $16.45 at the close of the session, up 6.68%. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 8:57 AM that Gold Fields partners with Osisko to develop the Windfall project in Québec, Canada.

Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE, NYSE: GFI) is pleased to announce a partnership with Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX: OSK) (Osisko) to develop and mine the world class underground Windfall Project in Québec, Canada, now known as the Windfall Mining Group (Partnership). Under executed and implemented transaction agreements, Gold Fields, through a 100% held Canadian subsidiary, has acquired a 50% interest in the feasibility stage Windfall Project (including exploration potential) on the following key terms:.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

a) Cash payment of C$300 million (c.US$220 million) paid on signing;.

Gold Fields Limited stock is now 58.94% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GFI Stock saw the intraday high of $16.46 and lowest of $15.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.88, which means current price is +85.04% above from all time high which was touched on 05/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.02M shares, GFI reached a trading volume of 6836442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gold Fields Limited [GFI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFI shares is $14.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Gold Fields Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Gold Fields Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on GFI stock. On October 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GFI shares from 10.50 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gold Fields Limited is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for GFI in the course of the last twelve months was 47.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has GFI stock performed recently?

Gold Fields Limited [GFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.03. With this latest performance, GFI shares gained by 23.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 101.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.00 for Gold Fields Limited [GFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.59, while it was recorded at 15.65 for the last single week of trading, and 10.39 for the last 200 days.

Gold Fields Limited [GFI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gold Fields Limited [GFI] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.82 and a Gross Margin at +37.21. Gold Fields Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.59.

Return on Total Capital for GFI is now 24.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gold Fields Limited [GFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.02. Additionally, GFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gold Fields Limited [GFI] managed to generate an average of $1,829,433 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Gold Fields Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Gold Fields Limited [GFI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gold Fields Limited go to 8.50%.

Insider trade positions for Gold Fields Limited [GFI]

Positions in Gold Fields Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Gold Fields Limited [NYSE:GFI] by around 18,922,256 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 61,023,836 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 126,647,270 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,593,362 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFI stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,422,777 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 27,894,620 shares during the same period.