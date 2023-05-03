Market Analysts see CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] gaining to $17. Time to buy?

CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE: CNX] loss -3.64% or -0.56 points to close at $14.83 with a heavy trading volume of 4808097 shares. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 6:45 AM that CNX Reports First Quarter Results.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) (“CNX” or “the company”) today released financial and operational results for the first quarter 2023 by posting those results on its website as detailed below.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

First quarter earnings results and supplemental information regarding quarterly E&P data such as production volumes and hedging information, financial statements, and non-GAAP reconciliations can be accessed by clicking here.

It opened the trading session at $15.16, the shares rose to $15.32 and dropped to $14.695, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CNX points out that the company has recorded -9.24% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, CNX reached to a volume of 4808097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNX shares is $19.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNX stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for CNX Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for CNX Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $23, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on CNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNX Resources Corporation is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNX in the course of the last twelve months was 4.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for CNX stock

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.39. With this latest performance, CNX shares dropped by -7.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.26 for CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.68, while it was recorded at 15.26 for the last single week of trading, and 16.63 for the last 200 days.

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

CNX Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX Resources Corporation go to 41.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]

There are presently around $2,427 million, or 97.50% of CNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,816,982, which is approximately -4.347% of the company’s market cap and around 3.27% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,977,737 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $266.61 million in CNX stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $210.71 million in CNX stock with ownership of nearly -4.299% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNX Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE:CNX] by around 8,710,930 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 18,124,115 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 136,831,101 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,666,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNX stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,170,494 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 4,927,032 shares during the same period.