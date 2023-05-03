Market Analysts see American Express Company [AXP] falling to $180. Time to buy?

American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] traded at a low on 05/02/23, posting a -3.81 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $153.25. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 3:32 PM that American Express Vice Chair Douglas E. Buckminster to Participate in SVB MoffettNathanson Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Vice Chair Douglas E. Buckminster will participate in the SVB MoffettNathanson Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference on Wednesday, May 17, at 2 p.m. Eastern. Mr. Buckminster will participate in a fireside chat relating to the Company’s business strategy and financial performance.

A live audio webcast of the discussion will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com. An audio replay will be available after the event at the same website address.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4924450 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American Express Company stands at 2.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.25%.

The market cap for AXP stock reached $111.86 billion, with 743.00 million shares outstanding and 741.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, AXP reached a trading volume of 4924450 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Express Company [AXP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $184.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for American Express Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2023, representing the official price target for American Express Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $134, while Stephens analysts kept a Underweight rating on AXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Company is set at 4.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 54.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 8.33.

How has AXP stock performed recently?

American Express Company [AXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.84. With this latest performance, AXP shares dropped by -7.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.00 for American Express Company [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 164.83, while it was recorded at 157.62 for the last single week of trading, and 156.44 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for American Express Company [AXP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Company go to 7.50%.

Insider trade positions for American Express Company [AXP]

There are presently around $95,636 million, or 86.40% of AXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 151,610,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,283,954 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.25 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.97 billion in AXP stock with ownership of nearly 2.071% of the company’s market capitalization.

902 institutional holders increased their position in American Express Company [NYSE:AXP] by around 20,806,631 shares. Additionally, 878 investors decreased positions by around 26,386,230 shares, while 365 investors held positions by with 576,861,924 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 624,054,785 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXP stock had 184 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,288,910 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 2,492,633 shares during the same period.