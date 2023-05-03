Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. [LXEH] moved up 61.16: Why It’s Important

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: LXEH] traded at a high on 05/02/23, posting a 61.16 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.00. The company report on September 23, 2022 at 9:38 AM that Notice of Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule.

Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On September 15, 2022, Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd (the “Company”) received a written notice (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Listing Rule 5450(a)(2) (the “Minimum Public Holders Rule”), which requires the Company to have at least 400 public holders for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market. The Notice is only a notification of deficiency, not of imminent delisting, and has no current effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s securities on the Nasdaq Global Market.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 36591118 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. stands at 81.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 35.83%.

The market cap for LXEH stock reached $12.20 million, with 13.33 million shares outstanding and 2.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 366.49K shares, LXEH reached a trading volume of 36591118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. [LXEH]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXEH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74.

How has LXEH stock performed recently?

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. [LXEH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 97.16. With this latest performance, LXEH shares gained by 80.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXEH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.87 for Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. [LXEH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1958, while it was recorded at 0.6054 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5860 for the last 200 days.

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. [LXEH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. [LXEH] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.75 and a Gross Margin at +49.60. Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.72.

Return on Total Capital for LXEH is now -0.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. [LXEH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.45. Additionally, LXEH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. [LXEH] managed to generate an average of $71 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 352.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. [LXEH]

0 institutional holders increased their position in Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:LXEH] by around 0 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 3,010 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 11,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LXEH stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.