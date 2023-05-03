Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] stock Downgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $29

Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE: LNC] loss -5.21% on the last trading session, reaching $20.55 price per share at the time. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Lincoln Financial Group Announces $28 Billion Reinsurance Transaction With Fortitude Re and Preliminary First Quarter 2023 Results.

Risk transfer transaction encompassing 40% of Lincoln’s universal life with secondary guarantees (“ULSG”) in-force, in addition to MoneyGuard® and fixed annuities.

Reduces Lincoln’s exposure to Life Insurance in-force long-term assumption risk and lowers invested asset leverage.

Lincoln National Corporation represents 169.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.36 billion with the latest information. LNC stock price has been found in the range of $20.275 to $21.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, LNC reached a trading volume of 4390651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNC shares is $27.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNC stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Lincoln National Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $55 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Lincoln National Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $46, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on LNC stock. On November 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LNC shares from 45 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lincoln National Corporation is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNC in the course of the last twelve months was 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for LNC stock

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.49. With this latest performance, LNC shares dropped by -8.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.47 for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.92, while it was recorded at 21.08 for the last single week of trading, and 37.00 for the last 200 days.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.52. Lincoln National Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.90.

Return on Total Capital for LNC is now -14.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.11. Additionally, LNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 196.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] managed to generate an average of -$196,801 per employee.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lincoln National Corporation go to 4.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]

There are presently around $2,777 million, or 81.70% of LNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,068,955, which is approximately 4.383% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,818,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $283.96 million in LNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $194.66 million in LNC stock with ownership of nearly 0.303% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lincoln National Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 260 institutional holders increased their position in Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE:LNC] by around 20,340,228 shares. Additionally, 330 investors decreased positions by around 18,373,060 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 96,435,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,149,232 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNC stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,591,802 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 5,466,808 shares during the same period.