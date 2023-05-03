Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] stock Upgrade by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $38

Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] slipped around -0.7 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $29.18 at the close of the session, down -2.34%. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Juniper Networks Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today reported preliminary financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and provided its outlook for the three months ending June 30, 2023.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Juniper Networks Inc. stock is now -8.70% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JNPR Stock saw the intraday high of $29.81 and lowest of $29.105 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.53, which means current price is +2.39% above from all time high which was touched on 04/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.80M shares, JNPR reached a trading volume of 4668537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $36.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Juniper Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Juniper Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $37, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on JNPR stock. On October 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for JNPR shares from 27 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.46.

How has JNPR stock performed recently?

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.81. With this latest performance, JNPR shares dropped by -15.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.97 for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.91, while it was recorded at 29.77 for the last single week of trading, and 30.35 for the last 200 days.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.17 and a Gross Margin at +56.37. Juniper Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.88.

Return on Total Capital for JNPR is now 8.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.41. Additionally, JNPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] managed to generate an average of $43,207 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Juniper Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc. go to 11.86%.

Insider trade positions for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]

There are presently around $8,570 million, or 93.40% of JNPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,689,929, which is approximately 2.227% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 35,532,252 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in JNPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $945.69 million in JNPR stock with ownership of nearly -3.605% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Juniper Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 289 institutional holders increased their position in Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE:JNPR] by around 27,245,606 shares. Additionally, 228 investors decreased positions by around 32,059,632 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 227,515,777 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 286,821,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNPR stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,321,608 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,841,012 shares during the same period.