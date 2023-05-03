Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] is -52.22% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.15% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.31%. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 8:00 AM that INOVIO to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023.

INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-associated diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, today announced that first quarter 2023 financial results will be released after the market close on May 10, 2023. Following the release, INOVIO will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss financial results and provide a general business update.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A live and archived version of the audio presentation will be available online at http://ir.inovio.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. This is a listen-only event but will include a live Q&A with analysts.

Over the last 12 months, INO stock dropped by -72.70%. The one-year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.43. The average equity rating for INO stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $198.10 million, with 250.59 million shares outstanding and 245.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.29M shares, INO stock reached a trading volume of 7634792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $1.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $4, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on INO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

INO Stock Performance Analysis:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.31. With this latest performance, INO shares dropped by -9.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.96 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9897, while it was recorded at 0.7736 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7008 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

INO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 41.50%.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $95 million, or 47.80% of INO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 31,472,352, which is approximately 20.927% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,284,119 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.35 million in INO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $12.7 million in INO stock with ownership of nearly 10.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO] by around 18,950,293 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 8,859,811 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 99,516,467 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,326,571 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 682,815 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,976,415 shares during the same period.