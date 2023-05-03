Immatics N.V. [IMTX] Revenue clocked in at $190.60 million, up 7.12% YTD: What’s Next?

Immatics N.V. [NASDAQ: IMTX] price surged by 27.46 percent to reach at $2.01. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Immatics Reports Interim Clinical Data from Ongoing Phase 1b Cohort A Monotherapy with ACTengine® IMA203 TCR-T Targeting PRAME.

Company to host conference call today, May 2, at 8:30 am EDT / 2:30 pm CEST.

Update covers data from 11 heavily pre-treated, last-line patients in Phase 1b dose expansion Cohort A treated with IMA203 TCR-T monotherapy against PRAME.

A sum of 4914410 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 269.77K shares. Immatics N.V. shares reached a high of $9.98 and dropped to a low of $7.77 until finishing in the latest session at $9.33.

The one-year IMTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.5. The average equity rating for IMTX stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Immatics N.V. [IMTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMTX shares is $17.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Immatics N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bryan Garnier raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Immatics N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on IMTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Immatics N.V. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for IMTX in the course of the last twelve months was 6.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

IMTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Immatics N.V. [IMTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.01. With this latest performance, IMTX shares gained by 35.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.89 for Immatics N.V. [IMTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.46, while it was recorded at 7.45 for the last single week of trading, and 9.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Immatics N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Immatics N.V. [IMTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.32. Immatics N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.44.

Immatics N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

IMTX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Immatics N.V. go to 12.20%.

Immatics N.V. [IMTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $323 million, or 29.20% of IMTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMTX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 5,957,794, which is approximately 217.13% of the company’s market cap and around 26.02% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 5,187,081 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.4 million in IMTX stocks shares; and PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, currently with $32.58 million in IMTX stock with ownership of nearly 39.66% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Immatics N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Immatics N.V. [NASDAQ:IMTX] by around 13,251,663 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 781,886 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 20,560,723 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,594,272 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMTX stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,558,698 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 136,673 shares during the same period.