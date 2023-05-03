Huize Holding Limited [HUIZ] is -5.80% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Huize Holding Limited [NASDAQ: HUIZ] closed the trading session at $1.30 on 05/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.26, while the highest price level was $2.08. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Huize Holding Limited Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

The annual report can be accessed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.huize.com. The Company will provide hardcopies of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be submitted to the Company’s Investor Relations Department at investor@huize.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.80 percent and weekly performance of 9.24 percent. The stock has been moved at 150.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 52.45K shares, HUIZ reached to a volume of 11298369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Huize Holding Limited [HUIZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUIZ shares is $1.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUIZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huize Holding Limited is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUIZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35.

HUIZ stock trade performance evaluation

Huize Holding Limited [HUIZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.24. With this latest performance, HUIZ shares gained by 2.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 150.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUIZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.36 for Huize Holding Limited [HUIZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2893, while it was recorded at 1.2807 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0704 for the last 200 days.

Huize Holding Limited [HUIZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huize Holding Limited [HUIZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.51 and a Gross Margin at +35.03. Huize Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.69.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.07.

Huize Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Huize Holding Limited [HUIZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.30% of HUIZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUIZ stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 21,806, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 17.10% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 18,173 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24000.0 in HUIZ stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $5000.0 in HUIZ stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huize Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Huize Holding Limited [NASDAQ:HUIZ] by around 21,806 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 385,821 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 363,916 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,711 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUIZ stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,806 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 372,047 shares during the same period.