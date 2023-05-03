For Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST], Analyst sees a drop to $52. What next?

Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ: MNST] closed the trading session at $57.54 on 05/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $56.39, while the highest price level was $57.675. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 8:10 AM that Monster Beverage To Report Financial Results For 2023 First Quarter On May 4, 2023.

— Company to Conduct Conference Call at 2 p.m. Pacific Time –.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.35 percent and weekly performance of 6.14 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, MNST reached to a volume of 4372056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNST shares is $56.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Monster Beverage Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $54 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Monster Beverage Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Redburn analysts kept a Buy rating on MNST stock. On March 01, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for MNST shares from 115 to 113.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Monster Beverage Corporation is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNST in the course of the last twelve months was 84.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

MNST stock trade performance evaluation

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.14. With this latest performance, MNST shares gained by 6.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.96 for Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.35, while it was recorded at 55.98 for the last single week of trading, and 49.11 for the last 200 days.

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Monster Beverage Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Monster Beverage Corporation go to 24.86%.

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $39,136 million, or 69.00% of MNST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,420,050, which is approximately 0.528% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 52,701,866 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.03 billion in MNST stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.84 billion in MNST stock with ownership of nearly -9.317% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Monster Beverage Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 405 institutional holders increased their position in Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ:MNST] by around 32,341,818 shares. Additionally, 368 investors decreased positions by around 50,812,661 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 596,992,833 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 680,147,312 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNST stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,367,182 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 3,181,582 shares during the same period.