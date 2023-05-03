For BlackBerry Limited [BB], Analyst sees a rise to $4. What next?

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] gained 9.28% on the last trading session, reaching $4.24 price per share at the time. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 5:05 PM that BlackBerry Announces Commencement of Review of Portfolio and Business Configuration.

– BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that the BlackBerry Board of Directors (the “Board”) will initiate a review of its portfolio of businesses. The assessment will assist the Board as it considers various strategic alternatives to drive enhanced shareholder value. These alternatives include, but are not limited to, the possible separation of one or more of BlackBerry’s businesses.

“BlackBerry is executing on a strong, well-resourced plan to deliver revenue and ARR growth, as well as significant improvements in non-GAAP EPS and cashflow this fiscal year. Although we expect achievement of this plan to deliver significant shareholder benefits, we do not believe that this is fully reflected in the market’s current valuation of the Company,” said John Chen, Executive Chairman & CEO. “Accordingly, the Board and management believe it is an appropriate time to initiate a comprehensive review of the Company’s portfolio. The review aims to identify and evaluate opportunities to further enhance shareholder value. As we undertake this review, we remain fully focused on delivering our plan and remain committed to our customers, partners and employees.”.

BlackBerry Limited represents 581.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.48 billion with the latest information. BB stock price has been found in the range of $4.035 to $4.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.55M shares, BB reached a trading volume of 8808381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BlackBerry Limited [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $4.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2022, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on BB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

Trading performance analysis for BB stock

BlackBerry Limited [BB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.80. With this latest performance, BB shares dropped by -7.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.99 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.02, while it was recorded at 3.99 for the last single week of trading, and 4.70 for the last 200 days.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.15 and a Gross Margin at +49.24. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -111.89.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.81.

BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at BlackBerry Limited [BB]

There are presently around $1,054 million, or 56.60% of BB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: FIFTHDELTA LTD with ownership of 57,923,581, which is approximately 82.602% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN, holding 46,724,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $181.29 million in BB stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $139.59 million in BB stock with ownership of nearly -4.978% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BlackBerry Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in BlackBerry Limited [NYSE:BB] by around 58,830,911 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 34,726,718 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 178,023,506 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,581,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BB stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,223,595 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 6,997,965 shares during the same period.