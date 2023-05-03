Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] Is Currently -5.52 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE: ELAN] closed the trading session at $9.07 on 05/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.89, while the highest price level was $9.59. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Elanco Announces Breakthrough Treatment for Deadly Canine Parvovirus.

Targeted single-dose monoclonal antibody is the first and only treatment for devastating dog disease.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) today announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has provided a conditional license for the first Canine Parvovirus Monoclonal Antibody. This is the first and only approved therapeutic solution proven to treat canine parvovirus — one of the most contagious and deadly viruses a dog can contract with a 91% mortality rate if not treated with supportive carei. The treatment is the first monoclonal antibody for Elanco, an important innovation platform for the company.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.78 percent and weekly performance of -2.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.64M shares, ELAN reached to a volume of 9289912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELAN shares is $14.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $37 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $28 to $24, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on ELAN stock. On July 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ELAN shares from 32 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELAN in the course of the last twelve months was 13.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ELAN stock trade performance evaluation

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.79. With this latest performance, ELAN shares dropped by -3.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.45 for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.82, while it was recorded at 9.34 for the last single week of trading, and 13.15 for the last 200 days.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated go to 7.00%.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,421 million, or 99.10% of ELAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELAN stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 84,775,075, which is approximately 59.949% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,691,838 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $414.43 million in ELAN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $299.16 million in ELAN stock with ownership of nearly 8.415% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE:ELAN] by around 115,383,040 shares. Additionally, 210 investors decreased positions by around 90,834,877 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 281,175,084 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 487,393,001 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELAN stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,146,025 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 16,355,304 shares during the same period.