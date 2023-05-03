Ecopetrol S.A. [EC] Stock trading around $8.80 per share: What’s Next?

Ecopetrol S.A. [NYSE: EC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.85% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.39%. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 7:49 PM that Ecopetrol announces the dates of the publication of its first quarter 2023 earnings report and conference calls.

Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC) announces that on Tuesday, May 9th, 2023, after market close, it will release its financial and operating results for the first quarter 2023.

On Wednesday, May 10th, 2023, Ecopetrol’s senior management will host two conference calls to review the results, one in Spanish and the other in English. Please find below the timing and links to access the conferences:.

Over the last 12 months, EC stock dropped by -41.08%. The one-year Ecopetrol S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.54. The average equity rating for EC stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.49 billion, with 2.06 billion shares outstanding and 221.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, EC stock reached a trading volume of 4594641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EC shares is $14.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Ecopetrol S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Ecopetrol S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ecopetrol S.A. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for EC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for EC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Ecopetrol S.A. [EC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.39. With this latest performance, EC shares dropped by -15.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.72 for Ecopetrol S.A. [EC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.66, while it was recorded at 9.37 for the last single week of trading, and 10.35 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ecopetrol S.A. [EC] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.60 and a Gross Margin at +26.18. Ecopetrol S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.59.

Ecopetrol S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ecopetrol S.A. go to -13.00%.

There are presently around $348 million, or 1.50% of EC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,573,017, which is approximately -11.121% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 3,388,012 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.82 million in EC stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $28.45 million in EC stock with ownership of nearly 158.706% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ecopetrol S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Ecopetrol S.A. [NYSE:EC] by around 17,776,418 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 4,378,262 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 17,359,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,514,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EC stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,613,198 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 927,567 shares during the same period.