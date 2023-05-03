E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] Is Currently -29.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ETWO] loss -29.33% or -1.83 points to close at $4.41 with a heavy trading volume of 9257675 shares. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 4:15 PM that E2open Announces Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results.

FY2023 GAAP subscription revenue of $532.9 million, an increase of 58.8% year-over-year; 9.8% organic subscription revenue growth on a constant currency basis.

FY2023 GAAP operating cash flow of $68M and adjusted operating cash flow of $105M.

It opened the trading session at $4.09, the shares rose to $4.88 and dropped to $3.92, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ETWO points out that the company has recorded -22.90% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 9.82% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, ETWO reached to a volume of 9257675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETWO shares is $7.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $9.50 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2023, representing the official price target for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETWO in the course of the last twelve months was 72.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for ETWO stock

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.29. With this latest performance, ETWO shares dropped by -24.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.87 for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.90, while it was recorded at 5.89 for the last single week of trading, and 6.20 for the last 200 days.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.61 and a Gross Margin at +36.71. E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.95.

Return on Total Capital for ETWO is now -1.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.94. Additionally, ETWO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] managed to generate an average of -$45,023 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. go to 34.01%.

An analysis of insider ownership at E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]

There are presently around $1,529 million, or 113.93% of ETWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETWO stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 49,831,007, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 38,688,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.62 million in ETWO stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $137.48 million in ETWO stock with ownership of nearly -0.539% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ETWO] by around 35,254,471 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 16,551,037 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 295,016,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 346,822,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETWO stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,235,500 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,716,832 shares during the same period.