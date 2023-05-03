Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] – find out why.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNB] price plunged by -5.51 percent to reach at -$0.61. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Dun & Bradstreet Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend Of $0.05.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet”) (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share. The dividend will be payable June 15, 2023, to shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A sum of 4236015 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.57M shares. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $11.04 and dropped to a low of $10.46 until finishing in the latest session at $10.46.

The one-year DNB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.64. The average equity rating for DNB stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNB shares is $15.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on DNB stock. On July 06, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DNB shares from 16 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for DNB in the course of the last twelve months was 8.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

DNB Stock Performance Analysis:

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.34. With this latest performance, DNB shares dropped by -10.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.46 for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.49, while it was recorded at 10.92 for the last single week of trading, and 13.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.97 and a Gross Margin at +41.18. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.10.

Return on Total Capital for DNB is now 3.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.21. Additionally, DNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] managed to generate an average of -$362 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

DNB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. go to 2.49%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,980 million, or 88.20% of DNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNB stocks are: CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC. with ownership of 79,048,691, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; THOMAS H LEE PARTNERS LP, holding 49,579,771 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $518.6 million in DNB stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $266.87 million in DNB stock with ownership of nearly 9.067% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNB] by around 32,353,766 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 30,327,114 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 317,852,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 380,533,249 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNB stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,926,903 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 8,047,553 shares during the same period.