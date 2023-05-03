Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] Revenue clocked in at $102.30 billion, up 11.29% YTD: What’s Next?

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] surged by $0.94 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $45.65 during the day while it closed the day at $44.76. The company report on March 23, 2023 at 12:45 PM that Get Back to Business with Dell APEX Managed Device Service.

Small and medium business (SMB) leaders may view an in-house IT team as a luxury. However, IT is more than purchasing a few laptops and shipping them to employees, especially when setting the foundations for scaling a successful business. Fielding employee questions about technology can be overwhelming, ad hoc fixes can be costly surprises and employee downtime can have a big impact, especially for smaller teams.

Dell Runs Your IT So You Can Run Your Business.

Dell Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 7.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DELL stock has inclined by 10.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.30% and gained 11.29% year-on date.

The market cap for DELL stock reached $32.21 billion, with 716.00 million shares outstanding and 234.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.40M shares, DELL reached a trading volume of 6777460 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $47.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on DELL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31.

DELL stock trade performance evaluation

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.31. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 11.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.52 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.54, while it was recorded at 43.31 for the last single week of trading, and 40.74 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 0.71%.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,490 million, or 82.40% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,573,498, which is approximately -1.666% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 19,217,959 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $860.2 million in DELL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $727.54 million in DELL stock with ownership of nearly -1.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

272 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 20,961,683 shares. Additionally, 292 investors decreased positions by around 24,565,892 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 144,159,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,686,748 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,838,874 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 5,732,982 shares during the same period.