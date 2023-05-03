Cvent Holding Corp. [CVT] moved down -0.12: Why It’s Important

Cvent Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: CVT] price plunged by -0.12 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 9:05 AM that Cvent Receives Premier Women in Sales Employer Designation from the Institute for Excellence in Sales.

Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, announced today that it has received the Institute for Excellence in Sales (IES) Premier Women in Sales Employer (PWISE) designation as a leading employer for high-performing women in sales. The designation recognizes companies that have made supporting the careers of women in sales a top priority. Cvent is one of just seven organizations highlighted on the inaugural list, which includes Salesforce, Oracle and Splunk among others. As a 2023 recipient, Cvent is featured in a new guide published by the IES and will partner with the IES in developing industry-wide best practices for supporting women in sales. The full list of PWISE 2023 winners can be found on the IES website here.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

“Congratulations to Cvent for being named a foundational recipient of the Premier Women in Sales designation,” said Fred Diamond, President and Co-Founder of the IES. “Premier Women in Sales Employers were selected by an independent judging panel for their efforts to support the career growth of women in sales. Judging criteria included flexible work schedules, recognition programs, policies, and a culture that allows women to flourish and succeed.”.

A sum of 7287844 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.98M shares. Cvent Holding Corp. shares reached a high of $8.43 and dropped to a low of $8.405 until finishing in the latest session at $8.42.

The one-year CVT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.94. The average equity rating for CVT stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cvent Holding Corp. [CVT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVT shares is $8.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Cvent Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Cvent Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Colliers Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CVT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cvent Holding Corp. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVT in the course of the last twelve months was 35.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CVT Stock Performance Analysis:

Cvent Holding Corp. [CVT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.24. With this latest performance, CVT shares gained by 0.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.61 for Cvent Holding Corp. [CVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.08, while it was recorded at 8.41 for the last single week of trading, and 6.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cvent Holding Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cvent Holding Corp. [CVT] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.72 and a Gross Margin at +52.98. Cvent Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.90.

Return on Total Capital for CVT is now -3.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cvent Holding Corp. [CVT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.82. Additionally, CVT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cvent Holding Corp. [CVT] managed to generate an average of -$20,463 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Cvent Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Cvent Holding Corp. [CVT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,919 million, or 94.70% of CVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVT stocks are: VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 397,745,049, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, holding 12,552,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $105.69 million in CVT stocks shares; and ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC., currently with $84.2 million in CVT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cvent Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Cvent Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:CVT] by around 11,305,786 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 3,946,307 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 450,218,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 465,470,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVT stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,077,631 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,417,016 shares during the same period.