Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] stock Initiated by Loop Capital analyst, price target now $5

Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE: CYH] plunged by -$2.42 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $4.21 during the day while it closed the day at $3.81. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 Results.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) (the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

The following highlights the financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Community Health Systems Inc. stock has also loss -35.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CYH stock has declined by -27.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 25.74% and lost -11.81% year-on date.

The market cap for CYH stock reached $487.30 million, with 129.16 million shares outstanding and 126.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, CYH reached a trading volume of 7875289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYH shares is $8.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Community Health Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $7.50 to $5.50. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Community Health Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CYH stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CYH shares from 16 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Community Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04.

CYH stock trade performance evaluation

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -35.53. With this latest performance, CYH shares dropped by -22.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.64 for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.43, while it was recorded at 5.63 for the last single week of trading, and 4.03 for the last 200 days.

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.96 and a Gross Margin at +5.96. Community Health Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.38.

Return on Total Capital for CYH is now 6.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.42. Additionally, CYH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 112.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 84.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] managed to generate an average of $697 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Community Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Community Health Systems Inc. go to -7.95%.

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $410 million, or 82.50% of CYH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,122,948, which is approximately 6.037% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,071,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.56 million in CYH stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $33.62 million in CYH stock with ownership of nearly 364.75% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Community Health Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE:CYH] by around 21,705,468 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 23,430,361 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 62,539,149 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,674,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYH stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,472,756 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 3,965,895 shares during the same period.