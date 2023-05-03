CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] Is Currently -0.21 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE: CNHI] traded at a low on 05/02/23, posting a -0.21 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.07. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 4:15 PM that New Holland Agriculture Launches Mobile Medical Dispensary in India.

New Holland Agriculture, a brand of CNH Industrial, has launched a mobile medical dispensary (MMD) in Pune, India. As part of a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, the dispensary will provide basic healthcare services to people in need within a 35-40 km radius of the city. New Holland aims to reach over 15,000 individuals each year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4495348 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CNH Industrial N.V. stands at 2.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.19%.

The market cap for CNHI stock reached $18.74 billion, with 1.34 billion shares outstanding and 1.00 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.00M shares, CNHI reached a trading volume of 4495348 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNHI shares is $19.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for CNH Industrial N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for CNH Industrial N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on CNHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNH Industrial N.V. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.29.

How has CNHI stock performed recently?

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.40. With this latest performance, CNHI shares dropped by -7.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.61 for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.02, while it was recorded at 14.00 for the last single week of trading, and 14.35 for the last 200 days.

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.50 and a Gross Margin at +29.61. CNH Industrial N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.61.

Return on Total Capital for CNHI is now 14.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 334.78. Additionally, CNHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] managed to generate an average of $50,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.

Earnings analysis for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNH Industrial N.V. go to 9.79%.

Insider trade positions for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]

There are presently around $7,299 million, or 50.40% of CNHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNHI stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 91,391,645, which is approximately -6.606% of the company’s market cap and around 27.15% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI, holding 43,451,422 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $611.36 million in CNHI stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $559.08 million in CNHI stock with ownership of nearly -6.135% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNH Industrial N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE:CNHI] by around 35,652,504 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 61,538,162 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 421,554,960 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 518,745,626 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNHI stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,578,047 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 6,495,426 shares during the same period.