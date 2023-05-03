Citigroup lifts TechnipFMC plc [FTI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

TechnipFMC plc [NYSE: FTI] closed the trading session at $12.85 on 05/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.74, while the highest price level was $13.46. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 4:15 PM that TechnipFMC Awarded Large Subsea Contract for ExxonMobil Guyana’s Uaru Project.

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) has been awarded a large(1) contract by ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, to supply the subsea production system for the Uaru project.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

TechnipFMC will provide project management, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver the overall subsea production system. The award covers 44 subsea trees and associated tooling, as well as 12 manifolds and associated controls and tie-in equipment.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.41 percent and weekly performance of 0.16 percent. The stock has been moved at 26.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.45M shares, FTI reached to a volume of 6925954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TechnipFMC plc [FTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTI shares is $18.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for TechnipFMC plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2023, representing the official price target for TechnipFMC plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13.50, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on FTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TechnipFMC plc is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTI in the course of the last twelve months was 48.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

FTI stock trade performance evaluation

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.16. With this latest performance, FTI shares dropped by -5.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.83 for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.73, while it was recorded at 13.27 for the last single week of trading, and 11.35 for the last 200 days.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TechnipFMC plc [FTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.53 and a Gross Margin at +13.75. TechnipFMC plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.92.

Return on Total Capital for FTI is now 3.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TechnipFMC plc [FTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.73. Additionally, FTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TechnipFMC plc [FTI] managed to generate an average of -$2,651 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.TechnipFMC plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TechnipFMC plc [FTI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TechnipFMC plc go to -2.90%.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,485 million, or 100.00% of FTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 58,933,447, which is approximately 11.102% of the company’s market cap and around 1.19% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 42,290,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $543.44 million in FTI stocks shares; and WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $280.42 million in FTI stock with ownership of nearly 5.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TechnipFMC plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in TechnipFMC plc [NYSE:FTI] by around 81,518,844 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 80,655,119 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 264,653,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 426,827,587 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTI stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,231,345 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 8,957,774 shares during the same period.