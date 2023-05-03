BofA Securities lifts The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] loss -1.26% or -0.53 points to close at $41.61 with a heavy trading volume of 6363170 shares. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 6:47 AM that BNY Mellon Declares Dividends.

BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK) today announced that its Board of Directors declared dividends on its common and preferred stock as follows:.

Common – a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.37 per share, payable on May 11, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 28, 2023.

The daily chart for BK points out that the company has recorded -1.68% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.79M shares, BK reached to a volume of 6363170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $53.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on BK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 190.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for BK in the course of the last twelve months was 2.54.

Trading performance analysis for BK stock

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.07. With this latest performance, BK shares dropped by -8.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.53 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.83, while it was recorded at 42.03 for the last single week of trading, and 44.73 for the last 200 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 7.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]

There are presently around $28,413 million, or 85.50% of BK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,120,078, which is approximately 3.688% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 64,561,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.69 billion in BK stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.49 billion in BK stock with ownership of nearly 2.985% of the company’s market capitalization.

523 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK] by around 63,509,809 shares. Additionally, 482 investors decreased positions by around 56,560,552 shares, while 196 investors held positions by with 562,762,730 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 682,833,091 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BK stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,436,586 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 2,976,699 shares during the same period.