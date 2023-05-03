BofA Securities lifts Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] loss -5.52% on the last trading session, reaching $0.73 price per share at the time. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 8:15 AM that Qurate Retail, Inc. to Present at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (“Qurate Retail”) (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) announced that Greg Maffei, Executive Chairman of Qurate Retail, will be presenting at the MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit on Tuesday, May 16th at 3:00 p.m. E.T. in New York City. During his presentation, Mr. Maffei may make observations regarding the company’s financial performance and outlook, as well as other forward looking matters.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The presentation will be broadcast live via the Internet. All interested persons should visit the Qurate Retail website at https://www.qurateretail.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar to register for the webcast. An archive of the webcast will also be available on this website after appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.

Qurate Retail Inc. represents 380.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $292.90 million with the latest information. QRTEA stock price has been found in the range of $0.6907 to $0.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.08M shares, QRTEA reached a trading volume of 7741195 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $11.50 to $6.30. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Qurate Retail Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on QRTEA stock. On December 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for QRTEA shares from 10 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16.

Trading performance analysis for QRTEA stock

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.08. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares dropped by -26.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.14 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1013, while it was recorded at 0.7486 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0874 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.54 and a Gross Margin at +19.60. Qurate Retail Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.43.

Return on Total Capital for QRTEA is now 4.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -156.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,994.42. Additionally, QRTEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,774.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] managed to generate an average of -$105,447 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to -8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]

There are presently around $229 million, or 85.90% of QRTEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 48,026,011, which is approximately -2.692% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,398,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.46 million in QRTEA stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $18.83 million in QRTEA stock with ownership of nearly 18.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qurate Retail Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEA] by around 43,144,520 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 42,785,784 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 229,277,195 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 315,207,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRTEA stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,864,918 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 16,968,607 shares during the same period.