BMO Capital Markets lifts The Progressive Corporation [PGR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Progressive Corporation [NYSE: PGR] traded at a low on 05/02/23, posting a -5.58 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $128.31. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 3:57 PM that Progressive Announces Investor Relations Call.

On May 2, 2023, Progressive expects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission and post its Shareholders’ Report, including the Letter to Shareholders from Tricia Griffith, to its website at www.progressive.com/annualreport.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6592322 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Progressive Corporation stands at 2.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.15%.

The market cap for PGR stock reached $74.18 billion, with 584.40 million shares outstanding and 582.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, PGR reached a trading volume of 6592322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Progressive Corporation [PGR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGR shares is $149.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for The Progressive Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $116 to $158. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2023, representing the official price target for The Progressive Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $133 to $138, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on PGR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Progressive Corporation is set at 3.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGR in the course of the last twelve months was 14.95.

How has PGR stock performed recently?

The Progressive Corporation [PGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.86. With this latest performance, PGR shares dropped by -10.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.61 for The Progressive Corporation [PGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 140.81, while it was recorded at 133.83 for the last single week of trading, and 129.96 for the last 200 days.

The Progressive Corporation [PGR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Progressive Corporation [PGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.80. The Progressive Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.46.

Return on Total Capital for PGR is now -5.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Progressive Corporation [PGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.06. Additionally, PGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Progressive Corporation [PGR] managed to generate an average of $13,103 per employee.

Earnings analysis for The Progressive Corporation [PGR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Progressive Corporation go to 27.65%.

Insider trade positions for The Progressive Corporation [PGR]

There are presently around $63,819 million, or 86.70% of PGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,562,142, which is approximately 1.355% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,453,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.58 billion in PGR stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $3.35 billion in PGR stock with ownership of nearly -4.738% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Progressive Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 568 institutional holders increased their position in The Progressive Corporation [NYSE:PGR] by around 26,580,458 shares. Additionally, 545 investors decreased positions by around 22,497,808 shares, while 169 investors held positions by with 448,301,450 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 497,379,716 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGR stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,719,300 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 1,352,141 shares during the same period.