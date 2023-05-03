Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] Is Currently 3.60 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] jumped around 0.04 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.15 at the close of the session, up 3.60%. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Bitfarms to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Monday, May 15, 2023.

Management will host a conference call on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET to review the financial results. Following management’s formal remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. Pre-submitted questions may be considered and interested parties may submit questions to investors@bitfarms.com through May 12, 2023.

Bitfarms Ltd. stock is now 161.36% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BITF Stock saw the intraday high of $1.16 and lowest of $1.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.21, which means current price is +173.81% above from all time high which was touched on 04/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.46M shares, BITF reached a trading volume of 5234845 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

How has BITF stock performed recently?

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.49. With this latest performance, BITF shares gained by 18.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.60 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9861, while it was recorded at 1.1540 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0137 for the last 200 days.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.78 and a Gross Margin at +7.38. Bitfarms Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -167.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.11.

Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]

There are presently around $35 million, or 16.96% of BITF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BITF stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 13,605,080, which is approximately -6.707% of the company’s market cap and around 7.12% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 3,870,710 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.45 million in BITF stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $3.71 million in BITF stock with ownership of nearly 65.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bitfarms Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ:BITF] by around 4,606,831 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 4,123,074 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 21,830,515 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,560,420 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BITF stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 368,844 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,707,029 shares during the same period.