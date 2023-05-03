Bilibili Inc. [BILI] Stock trading around $18.79 per share: What’s Next?

Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ: BILI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.12% amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.54%. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 7:15 AM that Bilibili Inc. to Hold Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2023.

Holders of record of ordinary shares of the Company at the close of business on Thursday, May 25, 2023 (Beijing time) are entitled to attend and vote at the AGM and any adjourned meeting thereof. Holders of the Company’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”) as of the close of business on Thursday, May 25, 2023 (New York time) who wish to exercise their voting rights for the underlying Class Z ordinary shares of the Company must act through the depositary of the Company’s ADS program, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas.

Over the last 12 months, BILI stock dropped by -22.80%. The one-year Bilibili Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.12. The average equity rating for BILI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.60 billion, with 396.10 million shares outstanding and 316.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.08M shares, BILI stock reached a trading volume of 4712009 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bilibili Inc. [BILI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILI shares is $26.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Bilibili Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Bilibili Inc. stock. On November 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BILI shares from 42 to 11.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bilibili Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.99.

BILI Stock Performance Analysis:

Bilibili Inc. [BILI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.54. With this latest performance, BILI shares dropped by -20.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 109.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.99 for Bilibili Inc. [BILI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.49, while it was recorded at 19.85 for the last single week of trading, and 20.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bilibili Inc. Fundamentals:

Bilibili Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Bilibili Inc. [BILI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,501 million, or 25.50% of BILI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILI stocks are: YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 11,451,017, which is approximately 11.715% of the company’s market cap and around 3.23% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,885,908 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $204.55 million in BILI stocks shares; and ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, currently with $187.9 million in BILI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

87 institutional holders increased their position in Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ:BILI] by around 17,703,751 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 19,832,527 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 42,366,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,902,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILI stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,139,648 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 5,114,534 shares during the same period.