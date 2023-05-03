BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] is 17.77% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: BGCP] jumped around 0.05 points on 05/02/23, while shares priced at $4.44 at the close of the session, up 1.14%. The company report on April 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM that BGC Partners’ First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Announcement to Be Issued Prior to Market Open on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Conference call scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET.

BGC Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: BGCP) (“BGC”), a leading global brokerage and financial technology company, today announced the details regarding its first quarter 2023 financial results conference call. This call will take place on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, BGCP reached a trading volume of 5447861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BGCP shares is $8.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BGCP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for BGC Partners Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for BGC Partners Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $14, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on BGCP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BGC Partners Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for BGCP in the course of the last twelve months was 7.75.

How has BGCP stock performed recently?

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.14. With this latest performance, BGCP shares dropped by -15.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.48 for BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.77, while it was recorded at 4.43 for the last single week of trading, and 4.19 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGCP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGC Partners Inc. go to 20.48%.

Insider trade positions for BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]

There are presently around $961 million, or 67.80% of BGCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGCP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,775,445, which is approximately 1.617% of the company’s market cap and around 9.68% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,304,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $103.47 million in BGCP stocks shares; and RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $81.03 million in BGCP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

111 institutional holders increased their position in BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ:BGCP] by around 16,592,308 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 11,451,998 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 188,378,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,422,767 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGCP stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,343,800 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,442,639 shares during the same period.