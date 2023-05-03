Baker Hughes Company [BKR] fell -7.38% so far this year. What now?

Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ: BKR] plunged by -$1.53 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $28.53 during the day while it closed the day at $27.35. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Baker Hughes Company Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

Orders of $7.6 billion for the quarter, up 12% year-over-year.

Revenue of $5.7 billion for the quarter, up 18% year-over-year.

Baker Hughes Company stock has also loss -6.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BKR stock has declined by -13.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.40% and lost -7.38% year-on date.

The market cap for BKR stock reached $27.31 billion, with 1.01 billion shares outstanding and 1.00 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.71M shares, BKR reached a trading volume of 9773283 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baker Hughes Company [BKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $36.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Baker Hughes Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Baker Hughes Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $34 to $43, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on BKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baker Hughes Company is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKR in the course of the last twelve months was 54.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

BKR stock trade performance evaluation

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.62. With this latest performance, BKR shares dropped by -5.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.69 for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.21, while it was recorded at 28.61 for the last single week of trading, and 27.76 for the last 200 days.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Baker Hughes Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baker Hughes Company [BKR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baker Hughes Company go to 43.80%.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,162 million, or 98.51% of BKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 119,934,155, which is approximately 0.476% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 116,385,242 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.18 billion in BKR stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.79 billion in BKR stock with ownership of nearly -9.925% of the company’s market capitalization.

367 institutional holders increased their position in Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ:BKR] by around 51,843,104 shares. Additionally, 287 investors decreased positions by around 95,981,284 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 808,741,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 956,566,107 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKR stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,803,280 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 4,997,011 shares during the same period.