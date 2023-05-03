Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT] is -28.73% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ault Alliance Inc. [AMEX: AULT] gained 2.11% or 0.0 points to close at $0.09 with a heavy trading volume of 4441683 shares. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 4:00 AM that Ault Alliance Enters into an Agreement for a Financing of up to $40 Million.

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company (“AAI” or the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the “Agreement”) providing for up to $40 million of financing (the “Financing”) from Ault & Company, Inc., a related party (“A&C”). Pursuant to the Agreement, AAI has agreed to issue and sell to A&C up to $40 million in shares of Series C Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Shares”). The Preferred Shares will be senior to all other classes of preferred stock the Company has outstanding, as well as senior to the Company’s common stock (“Common Stock”).

Each Preferred Share shall have a stated value of $1,000.00 per share and, upon stockholder approval, shall be convertible at the holder’s option into shares of Common Stock at a conversion price equal to the greater of (i) $0.10 per share (the “Floor Price”), which Floor Price shall not, except for voting rights purposes, be adjusted for stock dividends, stock splits, stock combinations and other similar transactions and (ii) the lesser of (A) $0.10794, or (B) a 5% premium to the closing sale price of the Common stock on the day immediately prior to the date of conversion (the “Conversion Price”). The Conversion Price will be subject to standard anti-dilution provisions in connection with any stock split, stock dividend, subdivision or similar reclassification of the Common Stock. The Preferred Stock also has “full ratchet” price protection in the event the Company should issue securities at a lower price than the Conversion Price. The Preferred Stock shall pay a dividend at an annual rate of 9.5%, which the Company may pay, during the first two years, in shares of Common Stock.

It opened the trading session at $0.09, the shares rose to $0.09 and dropped to $0.08, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AULT points out that the company has recorded -48.65% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.54M shares, AULT reached to a volume of 4441683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AULT shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AULT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ault Alliance Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for AULT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

Trading performance analysis for AULT stock

Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.90. With this latest performance, AULT shares dropped by -16.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AULT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.20 for Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1026, while it was recorded at 0.0891 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1713 for the last 200 days.

Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.38 and a Gross Margin at +41.67. Ault Alliance Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -135.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.57.

Ault Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT]

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.60% of AULT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AULT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,386,481, which is approximately -1.204% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,377,884 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in AULT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.15 million in AULT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

20 institutional holders increased their position in Ault Alliance Inc. [AMEX:AULT] by around 1,959,801 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 3,987,476 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 18,611,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,559,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AULT stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 275,067 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 903,948 shares during the same period.