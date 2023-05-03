Augmedix Inc. [AUGX] Revenue clocked in at $30.90 million, up 85.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Augmedix Inc. [NASDAQ: AUGX] loss -3.67% on the last trading session, reaching $2.89 price per share at the time. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 6:31 AM that Augmedix Announces Partnership with HCA Healthcare to Accelerate the Development of AI-enabled Ambient Documentation.

Augmedix will collaborate with HCA Healthcare to advance the development of AI-powered ambient documentation products for acute care clinicians, helping to streamline hospital workflows. These cutting-edge products instantly convert natural clinician-patient conversations into medical notes that physicians and nurses can review and finalize before they are seamlessly transferred in real time to the Electronic Health Record (EHR). The transformation of this vital but often time-consuming task can improve the ease of documentation and provide nurses and physicians more time to spend with patients.

Augmedix Inc. represents 37.44 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $109.85 million with the latest information. AUGX stock price has been found in the range of $2.8501 to $3.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 944.80K shares, AUGX reached a trading volume of 7545393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Augmedix Inc. [AUGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUGX shares is $6.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Augmedix Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 72.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

Trading performance analysis for AUGX stock

Augmedix Inc. [AUGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.03. With this latest performance, AUGX shares gained by 66.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 112.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.66 for Augmedix Inc. [AUGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.91, while it was recorded at 2.96 for the last single week of trading, and 1.61 for the last 200 days.

Augmedix Inc. [AUGX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Augmedix Inc. [AUGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -72.32 and a Gross Margin at +45.11. Augmedix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -194.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.31.

Augmedix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Augmedix Inc. [AUGX]

There are presently around $76 million, or 62.30% of AUGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUGX stocks are: REDMILE GROUP, LLC with ownership of 14,380,327, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.60% of the total institutional ownership; DCM INTERNATIONAL VI, LTD., holding 4,168,918 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.05 million in AUGX stocks shares; and SAMJO CAPITAL LLC, currently with $4.91 million in AUGX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Augmedix Inc. [NASDAQ:AUGX] by around 2,912,426 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 329,294 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 22,952,569 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,194,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUGX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 753,363 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 25,495 shares during the same period.