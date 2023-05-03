Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] is -4.91% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Array Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ARRY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.03% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.60%. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Array Technologies, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Over the last 12 months, ARRY stock rose by 181.47%. The one-year Array Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.2. The average equity rating for ARRY stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.78 billion, with 150.46 million shares outstanding and 148.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.70M shares, ARRY stock reached a trading volume of 5736085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARRY shares is $27.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Array Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $16 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Array Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on ARRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Array Technologies Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARRY in the course of the last twelve months was 21.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ARRY Stock Performance Analysis:

Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.60. With this latest performance, ARRY shares dropped by -16.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 181.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.17 for Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.03, while it was recorded at 19.88 for the last single week of trading, and 19.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Array Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.04 and a Gross Margin at +7.82. Array Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.31.

Array Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

ARRY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Array Technologies Inc. go to 44.80%.

Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,026 million, or 113.93% of ARRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARRY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,956,896, which is approximately 0.562% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,841,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $273.65 million in ARRY stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $152.22 million in ARRY stock with ownership of nearly -15.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Array Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Array Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ARRY] by around 21,967,809 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 19,849,512 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 111,233,064 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,050,385 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARRY stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,638,803 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,491,666 shares during the same period.