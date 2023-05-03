Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] gain 11.23% so far this year. What now?

Arista Networks Inc. [NYSE: ANET] loss -15.72% on the last trading session, reaching $134.98 price per share at the time. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Arista Networks, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET), an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking for large data center, campus and routing environments, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

“Amid macroeconomic uncertainty and a gradually recovering supply chain, Arista continues to bring innovative, leading-edge platforms to market, while delivering superior customer and financial outcomes,” said Jayshree Ullal, President and CEO of Arista Networks. “Our Q1 results illustrate this with continued growth in revenue and profits.”.

Arista Networks Inc. represents 306.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $40.48 billion with the latest information. ANET stock price has been found in the range of $134.73 to $146.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, ANET reached a trading volume of 16311556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANET shares is $171.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANET stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Arista Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $126 to $164. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Arista Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $105 to $150, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on ANET stock. On October 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ANET shares from 185 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arista Networks Inc. is set at 5.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANET in the course of the last twelve months was 90.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

Trading performance analysis for ANET stock

Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.11. With this latest performance, ANET shares dropped by -19.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.57 for Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 154.94, while it was recorded at 153.60 for the last single week of trading, and 130.07 for the last 200 days.

Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Arista Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arista Networks Inc. go to 19.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]

There are presently around $29,186 million, or 67.90% of ANET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,025,757, which is approximately 1.957% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,362,398 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.48 billion in ANET stocks shares; and FIRST REPUBLIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $1.67 billion in ANET stock with ownership of nearly 2389.287% of the company’s market capitalization.

464 institutional holders increased their position in Arista Networks Inc. [NYSE:ANET] by around 34,150,281 shares. Additionally, 365 investors decreased positions by around 17,399,345 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 164,673,724 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,223,350 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANET stock had 166 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,120,163 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 707,965 shares during the same period.