Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO] moved up 20.79: Why It’s Important

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMEX: AMBO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 20.79% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.30%. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 4:49 PM that Ambow Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE American: AMBO) (“Ambow” or the “Company”), a technology-driven educational company with primary operations in the United States, today announced that is has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The Annual Report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company will provide a hard copy of the Annual Report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to ir@ambow.com, or the Company’s Investor Relations at Ambow Education Holding Ltd., 19925 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA 95014, United Stated of America.

Over the last 12 months, AMBO stock dropped by -54.25%.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.25 million, with 25.39 million shares outstanding and 13.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 85.33K shares, AMBO stock reached a trading volume of 4876797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13.

AMBO Stock Performance Analysis:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.30. With this latest performance, AMBO shares gained by 22.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.68 for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2911, while it was recorded at 0.2760 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3394 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ambow Education Holding Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.63 and a Gross Margin at +31.40. Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.60.

Return on Total Capital for AMBO is now -19.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 180.20. Additionally, AMBO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO] managed to generate an average of $234 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.

AMBO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMBO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. go to 25.00%.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO] Insider Position Details

Positions in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMEX:AMBO] by around 33,678 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 52,503 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 136,389 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMBO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,044 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 30,885 shares during the same period.