ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA] moved up 13.02: Why It’s Important

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ZVSA] closed the trading session at $0.52 on 05/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.48, while the highest price level was $0.55. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM that ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of $11.0 Million Public Offering.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as the lead placement agent and The Benchmark Company acted as a co-placement agent for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -66.56 percent and weekly performance of -69.30 percent. The stock has been moved at -94.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -73.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -71.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 701.73K shares, ZVSA reached to a volume of 4975666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.27 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

ZVSA stock trade performance evaluation

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -69.30. With this latest performance, ZVSA shares dropped by -73.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.75% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZVSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.04 for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8344, while it was recorded at 0.7199 for the last single week of trading.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.61.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 81.20% of ZVSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZVSA stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 64,258, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 54.99% of the total institutional ownership; CSS LLC/IL, holding 14,648 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7000.0 in ZVSA stocks shares; and WINTHROP ADVISORY GROUP LLC, currently with $6000.0 in ZVSA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ZVSA] by around 92,267 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 7,336,596 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 7,336,596 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,267 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZVSA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 92,267 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 7,336,596 shares during the same period.