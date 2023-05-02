Wolfe Research slashes price target on C3.ai Inc. [AI] – find out why.

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] closed the trading session at $18.63 on 05/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.71, while the highest price level was $18.79. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM that U.S. Air Force Designates C3 AI Predictive Maintenance Solution as System of Record.

Enterprise AI for critical mission readiness.

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI software application company, today announced that the United States Air Force designated the Rapid Sustainment Office’s (RSO) Predictive Analytics and Decision Assistant (PANDA) as its system of record for Condition Based Maintenance Plus (CBM+) and predictive maintenance.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 66.49 percent and weekly performance of 4.37 percent. The stock has been moved at 45.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -32.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 26.49M shares, AI reached to a volume of 9077181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about C3.ai Inc. [AI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $19.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2023, representing the official price target for C3.ai Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on AI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.97.

AI stock trade performance evaluation

C3.ai Inc. [AI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.37. With this latest performance, AI shares dropped by -32.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.12 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.88, while it was recorded at 17.88 for the last single week of trading, and 17.32 for the last 200 days.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C3.ai Inc. [AI] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.59 and a Gross Margin at +74.79. C3.ai Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.99.

Return on Total Capital for AI is now -18.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, C3.ai Inc. [AI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.08. Additionally, AI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, C3.ai Inc. [AI] managed to generate an average of -$272,820 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $801 million, or 44.30% of AI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,138,390, which is approximately 1.064% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER HUGHES HOLDINGS LLC, holding 8,650,476 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $154.15 million in AI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $97.09 million in AI stock with ownership of nearly -4.713% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in C3.ai Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in C3.ai Inc. [NYSE:AI] by around 5,419,773 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 5,345,646 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 34,182,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,947,690 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AI stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,547,108 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 920,558 shares during the same period.