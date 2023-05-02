why XPeng Inc. [XPEV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.25

XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] jumped around 0.4 points on Monday, while shares priced at $9.90 at the close of the session, up 4.21%. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 5:00 AM that XPENG Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for April 2023.

Debut of New Ultra Smart Coupe SUV G6 Generates Enthusiasm at Auto Shanghai.

XPeng Inc. (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for April 2023.

XPeng Inc. stock is now -0.40% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XPEV Stock saw the intraday high of $9.94 and lowest of $9.275 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.35, which means current price is +29.24% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.07M shares, XPEV reached a trading volume of 10689634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about XPeng Inc. [XPEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $13.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for XPeng Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein dropped their target price from $16 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2023, representing the official price target for XPeng Inc. stock. On January 11, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for XPEV shares from 11 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.03.

How has XPEV stock performed recently?

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.57. With this latest performance, XPEV shares dropped by -13.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.86 for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.53, while it was recorded at 9.43 for the last single week of trading, and 12.34 for the last 200 days.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPeng Inc. [XPEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.82 and a Gross Margin at +11.50. XPeng Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.03.

Return on Total Capital for XPEV is now -17.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.47. Additionally, XPEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] managed to generate an average of -$671,395 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.XPeng Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPeng Inc. go to -5.81%.

Insider trade positions for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]

There are presently around $1,331 million, or 33.10% of XPEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPEV stocks are: FIFTHDELTA LTD with ownership of 18,568,521, which is approximately 16.54% of the company’s market cap and around 1.29% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 12,054,877 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $114.52 million in XPEV stocks shares; and PRIMAVERA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $94.24 million in XPEV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPeng Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in XPeng Inc. [NYSE:XPEV] by around 38,812,427 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 117,061,959 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 15,810,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,064,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPEV stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,720,185 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 45,431,771 shares during the same period.