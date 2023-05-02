why Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $181.82

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] slipped around -0.52 points on Monday, while shares priced at $166.68 at the close of the session, down -0.31%. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 4:12 PM that Texas Instruments board declares second quarter 2023 quarterly dividend.

The board of directors of Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.24 per share of common stock, payable May 16, 2023, to stockholders of record on May 8, 2023.

Texas Instruments Incorporated stock is now 0.88% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TXN Stock saw the intraday high of $168.30 and lowest of $166.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 186.30, which means current price is +3.46% above from all time high which was touched on 03/31/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.99M shares, TXN reached a trading volume of 4799199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $181.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $158 to $177. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $185 to $205, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on TXN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is set at 3.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 3646.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.00.

How has TXN stock performed recently?

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.24. With this latest performance, TXN shares dropped by -9.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.69 for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 175.57, while it was recorded at 166.60 for the last single week of trading, and 171.37 for the last 200 days.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.91 and a Gross Margin at +68.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.48.

Return on Total Capital for TXN is now 45.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 39.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 62.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 33.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.80. Additionally, TXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] managed to generate an average of $263,909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Texas Instruments Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Earnings analysis for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]

There are presently around $128,651 million, or 86.70% of TXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 87,509,560, which is approximately 0.33% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 77,277,638 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.92 billion in TXN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.2 billion in TXN stock with ownership of nearly -1.443% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Texas Instruments Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,049 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN] by around 34,805,345 shares. Additionally, 875 investors decreased positions by around 34,396,813 shares, while 307 investors held positions by with 700,243,840 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 769,445,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXN stock had 207 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,594,644 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 1,886,998 shares during the same period.