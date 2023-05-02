why ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.58

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [NYSE: ARR] traded at a low on 05/01/23, posting a -1.76 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.01. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Q1 Results and March 31, 2023 Financial Position.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4804836 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stands at 2.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.49%.

The market cap for ARR stock reached $962.42 million, with 184.59 million shares outstanding and 127.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.31M shares, ARR reached a trading volume of 4804836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARR shares is $5.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stock. On May 26, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ARR shares from 9 to 9.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARR in the course of the last twelve months was 9.95.

How has ARR stock performed recently?

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.53. With this latest performance, ARR shares dropped by -1.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.67 for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.20, while it was recorded at 5.04 for the last single week of trading, and 5.92 for the last 200 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ARR is now -1.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 581.02. Additionally, ARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.49.

Receivables Turnover for the company is -44.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of -0.12.

Earnings analysis for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. go to -11.36%.

Insider trade positions for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]

There are presently around $373 million, or 52.30% of ARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,602,620, which is approximately 14.382% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,111,119 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.07 million in ARR stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $22.43 million in ARR stock with ownership of nearly 0.847% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [NYSE:ARR] by around 10,244,100 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 5,084,992 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 57,730,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,059,092 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARR stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 514,719 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,001,110 shares during the same period.