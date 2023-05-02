Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] is -1.44% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] traded at a low on 05/01/23, posting a -0.53 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $29.75. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Weyerhaeuser Reports First Quarter Results.

Achieved net earnings of $151 million, or $0.21 per diluted share.

Generated Adjusted EBITDA of $395 million, a 7 percent increase compared with fourth quarter 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5107759 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Weyerhaeuser Company stands at 2.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.11%.

The market cap for WY stock reached $21.42 billion, with 735.65 million shares outstanding and 725.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.03M shares, WY reached a trading volume of 5107759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $36.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $38 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 19.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has WY stock performed recently?

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.78. With this latest performance, WY shares gained by 1.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.44 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.26, while it was recorded at 29.63 for the last single week of trading, and 31.92 for the last 200 days.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.45 and a Gross Margin at +40.26. Weyerhaeuser Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.46.

Return on Total Capital for WY is now 19.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.11. Additionally, WY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] managed to generate an average of $202,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

There are presently around $18,472 million, or 85.20% of WY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 119,614,485, which is approximately -0.369% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,904,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.76 billion in WY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.39 billion in WY stock with ownership of nearly 15.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weyerhaeuser Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 414 institutional holders increased their position in Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY] by around 34,740,822 shares. Additionally, 458 investors decreased positions by around 28,262,343 shares, while 165 investors held positions by with 554,587,877 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 617,591,042 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WY stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,270,872 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 4,964,929 shares during the same period.