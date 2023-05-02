Wells Fargo lifts Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] gained 2.07% on the last trading session, reaching $12.30 price per share at the time. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 5:30 AM that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. represents 225.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.63 billion with the latest information. PK stock price has been found in the range of $12.16 to $13.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, PK reached a trading volume of 5885437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $17, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on PK stock. On August 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PK shares from 21 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for PK in the course of the last twelve months was 11.16.

Trading performance analysis for PK stock

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.59. With this latest performance, PK shares gained by 4.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.30 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.45, while it was recorded at 11.82 for the last single week of trading, and 13.05 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of insider ownership at Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]

There are presently around $2,450 million, or 92.70% of PK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,646,266, which is approximately 2.269% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,935,261 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $360.72 million in PK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $154.64 million in PK stock with ownership of nearly 2.24% of the company’s market capitalization.

152 institutional holders increased their position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK] by around 23,310,415 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 24,018,393 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 156,030,276 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,359,084 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PK stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,092,284 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,997,970 shares during the same period.