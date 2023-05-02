Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Joby Aviation Inc. [NYSE: JOBY] jumped around 0.07 points on Monday, while shares priced at $4.40 at the close of the session, up 1.62%. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Joby and Toyota Expand Partnership with Long-Term Supply Agreement for Key Powertrain and Actuation Components.

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a company developing all-electric aircraft for commercial passenger service, today announced it has signed a long-term agreement with Toyota Motor Corporation Inc. (NYSE:TM) to supply key powertrain and actuation components for the production of the Company’s aircraft.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005327/en/.

Joby Aviation Inc. stock is now 31.34% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JOBY Stock saw the intraday high of $4.58 and lowest of $4.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.15, which means current price is +36.65% above from all time high which was touched on 02/23/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, JOBY reached a trading volume of 6014518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JOBY shares is $6.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JOBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Joby Aviation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Joby Aviation Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on JOBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Joby Aviation Inc. is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84.

How has JOBY stock performed recently?

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.29. With this latest performance, JOBY shares gained by 6.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.53 for Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.12, while it was recorded at 4.05 for the last single week of trading, and 4.49 for the last 200 days.

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for JOBY is now -31.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.35. Additionally, JOBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] managed to generate an average of -$181,465 per employee.Joby Aviation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 35.90 and a Current Ratio set at 35.90.

Earnings analysis for Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Joby Aviation Inc. go to -11.81%.

Insider trade positions for Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]

There are presently around $846 million, or 28.40% of JOBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JOBY stocks are: INTEL CORP with ownership of 43,540,786, which is approximately -5.43% of the company’s market cap and around 41.74% of the total institutional ownership; CAPRICORN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 40,955,596 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $177.34 million in JOBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $106.09 million in JOBY stock with ownership of nearly 18.236% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Joby Aviation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Joby Aviation Inc. [NYSE:JOBY] by around 22,820,959 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 5,641,474 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 166,880,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,342,768 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JOBY stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,663,173 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 903,268 shares during the same period.