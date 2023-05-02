Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] is 2.59% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPCE] loss -1.92% or -0.07 points to close at $3.57 with a heavy trading volume of 5444035 shares. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 11:52 AM that Virgin Galactic Completes Glide Flight from Spaceport America.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) today announced the completion of its Unity 24 glide flight from Spaceport America.

Please visit the Company’s website for further information about today’s flight.

It opened the trading session at $3.59, the shares rose to $3.73 and dropped to $3.49, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SPCE points out that the company has recorded -20.84% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -19.8% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.19M shares, SPCE reached to a volume of 5444035 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $4.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on SPCE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 419.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.36.

Trading performance analysis for SPCE stock

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.78. With this latest performance, SPCE shares dropped by -12.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.55 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.30, while it was recorded at 3.41 for the last single week of trading, and 5.11 for the last 200 days.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -21625.61 and a Gross Margin at -462.46. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21632.87.

Return on Total Capital for SPCE is now -52.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.99. Additionally, SPCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] managed to generate an average of -$428,947 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. go to 19.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]

There are presently around $354 million, or 37.00% of SPCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,982,247, which is approximately 7.103% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,680,989 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.64 million in SPCE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $63.0 million in SPCE stock with ownership of nearly 30.418% of the company’s market capitalization.

119 institutional holders increased their position in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPCE] by around 14,818,918 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 8,503,162 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 73,991,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,313,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPCE stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,138,424 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 2,157,031 shares during the same period.