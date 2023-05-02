UTime Limited [UTME] moved up 223.53: Why It’s Important

UTime Limited [NASDAQ: UTME] gained 223.53% on the last trading session, reaching $2.20 price per share at the time. The company report on March 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM that UTime Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency.

Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share, and Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares for the 30 consecutive business days from February 9, 2023 to March 23, 2023, the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

UTime Limited represents 8.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.40 million with the latest information. UTME stock price has been found in the range of $0.6701 to $2.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.50K shares, UTME reached a trading volume of 8975133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UTime Limited [UTME]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for UTime Limited is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for UTME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22.

Trading performance analysis for UTME stock

UTime Limited [UTME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 189.44. With this latest performance, UTME shares gained by 153.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UTME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.96 for UTime Limited [UTME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8700, while it was recorded at 1.0200 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3800 for the last 200 days.

UTime Limited [UTME]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UTime Limited [UTME] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.55 and a Gross Margin at +5.00. UTime Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.10.

Return on Total Capital for UTME is now -36.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UTime Limited [UTME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.19. Additionally, UTME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.70.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.UTime Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at UTime Limited [UTME]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.10% of UTME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UTME stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 50,911, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 54.64% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 19,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13000.0 in UTME stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $4000.0 in UTME stock with ownership of nearly -4.293% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in UTime Limited [NASDAQ:UTME] by around 70,657 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 276 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 5,877 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UTME stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 70,657 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.