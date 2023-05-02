Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] Is Currently -6.62 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] closed the trading session at $12.98 on 05/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.9213, while the highest price level was $14.05. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Mercedes-Benz Names Upstart Auto Retail an Approved Digital Retail Provider.

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, today announced that Upstart Auto Retail was selected by Mercedes-Benz as an approved digital retail provider for their dealerships. Upstart’s innovative car-buying software is now available to Mercedes-Benz dealers and their customers across the U.S.

To succeed in today’s competitive auto market, brands must offer a comprehensive and convenient buyer’s journey that meets the high expectations of consumers. With Upstart’s suite of digital products for dealer websites and showrooms, Mercedes-Benz dealers can deliver seamless online and in-store shopping while maintaining the luxury brand experience that customers associate with Mercedes-Benz.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.82 percent and weekly performance of -12.42 percent. The stock has been moved at -44.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.86M shares, UPST reached to a volume of 6915070 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $11.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on UPST stock. On February 15, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for UPST shares from 17 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.91.

UPST stock trade performance evaluation

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.42. With this latest performance, UPST shares dropped by -8.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.74 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.91, while it was recorded at 14.03 for the last single week of trading, and 20.14 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upstart Holdings Inc. go to 30.00%.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $412 million, or 39.40% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,396,482, which is approximately 6.395% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 4,531,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.99 million in UPST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $43.73 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly 9.531% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 3,937,721 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 6,388,161 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 19,291,972 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,617,854 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 835,644 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 4,501,507 shares during the same period.