UBS lifts ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] loss -0.96% on the last trading session, reaching $21.70 price per share at the time. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM that ZoomInfo Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

GAAP Revenue of $300.7 million Grows 24% year-over-year.

GAAP Operating Margin of 22% and Adjusted Operating Income Margin of 40%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. represents 402.68 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.58 billion with the latest information. ZI stock price has been found in the range of $21.395 to $21.92.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.92M shares, ZI reached a trading volume of 5854290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $35.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $65 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $34, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on ZI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 22.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for ZI stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.93. With this latest performance, ZI shares dropped by -11.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.34 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.38, while it was recorded at 21.51 for the last single week of trading, and 33.03 for the last 200 days.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.68 and a Gross Margin at +80.86. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.76.

Return on Total Capital for ZI is now 5.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.84. Additionally, ZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] managed to generate an average of $17,853 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 27.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]

There are presently around $7,651 million, or 90.10% of ZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZI stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 40,240,080, which is approximately 79.023% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; CARLYLE GROUP INC., holding 36,662,469 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $803.27 million in ZI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $661.16 million in ZI stock with ownership of nearly 7.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 209 institutional holders increased their position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ZI] by around 56,856,452 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 52,710,073 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 239,645,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 349,212,308 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZI stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,412,547 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 14,809,004 shares during the same period.