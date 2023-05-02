The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] stock Downgrade by Raymond James analyst, price target now $36

The Williams Companies Inc. [NYSE: WMB] gained 0.33% or 0.1 points to close at $30.36 with a heavy trading volume of 4549212 shares. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Williams to Host Q&A Session for Shareholders.

Williams (NYSE: WMB) today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer Alan Armstrong will host a virtual Q&A session for shareholders on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Williams will partner with Say Technologies to offer a platform to receive and answer questions from verified shareholders ahead of the webcast.

Armstrong plans to address a selection of top-voted questions from shareholders related to Williams’ strategy, business and financial performance. The discussion will be moderated by Danilo Juvane, Vice President of Investor Relations and ESG and will begin at 4 p.m. Eastern Time (3 p.m. Central Time).

It opened the trading session at $30.00, the shares rose to $30.51 and dropped to $30.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WMB points out that the company has recorded -6.58% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.98M shares, WMB reached to a volume of 4549212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMB shares is $36.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for The Williams Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2023, representing the official price target for The Williams Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on WMB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Williams Companies Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMB in the course of the last twelve months was 13.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for WMB stock

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, WMB shares gained by 3.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.00 for The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.85, while it was recorded at 29.96 for the last single week of trading, and 31.87 for the last 200 days.

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.31 and a Gross Margin at +34.84. The Williams Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.05.

Return on Total Capital for WMB is now 8.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.93. Additionally, WMB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 192.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] managed to generate an average of $406,306 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.The Williams Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Williams Companies Inc. go to 3.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]

There are presently around $31,846 million, or 88.10% of WMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 127,907,931, which is approximately 1.217% of the company’s market cap and around 0.35% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 120,890,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.66 billion in WMB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.65 billion in WMB stock with ownership of nearly -1.463% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Williams Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 623 institutional holders increased their position in The Williams Companies Inc. [NYSE:WMB] by around 49,159,108 shares. Additionally, 461 investors decreased positions by around 47,990,624 shares, while 168 investors held positions by with 955,263,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,052,413,258 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMB stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,682,039 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 5,671,046 shares during the same period.