The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] Revenue clocked in at $15.44 billion, down -22.76% YTD: What’s Next?

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: PNC] plunged by -$8.25 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $126.77 during the day while it closed the day at $122.00. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 9:45 AM that PNC Bank Hosts 13th Annual Women in Business Week To Engage, Inform Women Financial Decision-Makers.

PNC Bank is proud to announce its 13th annual Women in Business Week, a collection of in-person meetings, events and virtual webinars May 8-12, featuring women who are leading the way and changing the game in their industries. The annual event – a focal point in PNC’s year-round commitment to women – is intended to provide women financial decision-makers with insights applicable to the many financial roles they may play, from business owners and household “CFOs” to corporate executives.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Virtual programs complement dozens of in-person events hosted by PNC Bank regional presidents coast to coast, with this year’s lineup featuring engaging and informative speakers, including Wendy Yuengling Baker, chief administrative officer of America’s oldest brewery; Alison Levine, Mount Everest expedition captain; Julie Uhrman, co-founder and president, Angel City FC; and more.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stock has also loss -1.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PNC stock has declined by -25.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.22% and lost -22.76% year-on date.

The market cap for PNC stock reached $47.84 billion, with 406.00 million shares outstanding and 396.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.89M shares, PNC reached a trading volume of 9047347 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNC shares is $143.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2023, representing the official price target for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $176.27, while Odeon analysts kept a Buy rating on PNC stock. On January 10, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for PNC shares from 190 to 176.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is set at 4.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 87.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.69.

PNC stock trade performance evaluation

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.83. With this latest performance, PNC shares dropped by -3.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.08 for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.31, while it was recorded at 126.36 for the last single week of trading, and 153.43 for the last 200 days.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.55. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.20.

Return on Total Capital for PNC is now 7.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.26. Additionally, PNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 140.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] managed to generate an average of $97,717 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. go to 10.96%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $43,170 million, or 84.90% of PNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,402,648, which is approximately -0.274% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,623,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.86 billion in PNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.37 billion in PNC stock with ownership of nearly -1.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 689 institutional holders increased their position in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE:PNC] by around 15,655,415 shares. Additionally, 642 investors decreased positions by around 20,409,010 shares, while 230 investors held positions by with 295,377,241 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 331,441,666 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PNC stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,097,507 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 909,238 shares during the same period.