The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] Is Currently 1.25 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ: KHC] gained 1.25% on the last trading session, reaching $39.76 price per share at the time. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Just Spices Expands to U.S. Market.

Kraft Heinz brings Europe’s beloved direct-to-consumer spice brand to America to accelerate its Taste Elevation portfolio.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Today, The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz” or the “Company”) announced the launch of Just Spices in the U.S. market just one year after the Company completed its acquisition of a majority stake in the business. Just Spices is expected to be a critical growth driver for Kraft Heinz’s Taste Elevation business, which is focused on flavor enhancement, and is one of the Company’s platforms for continued growth as outlined as part of its long-term strategy.

The Kraft Heinz Company represents 1.23 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $49.29 billion with the latest information. KHC stock price has been found in the range of $39.31 to $39.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.01M shares, KHC reached a trading volume of 7368220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $42.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for The Kraft Heinz Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for The Kraft Heinz Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on KHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kraft Heinz Company is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

Trading performance analysis for KHC stock

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.48. With this latest performance, KHC shares gained by 2.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.06 for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.86, while it was recorded at 39.50 for the last single week of trading, and 38.32 for the last 200 days.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

The Kraft Heinz Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kraft Heinz Company go to 4.07%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]

There are presently around $34,302 million, or 78.30% of KHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KHC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 325,634,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,225,624 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.72 billion in KHC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.67 billion in KHC stock with ownership of nearly 0.55% of the company’s market capitalization.

595 institutional holders increased their position in The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ:KHC] by around 67,056,225 shares. Additionally, 456 investors decreased positions by around 39,379,931 shares, while 189 investors held positions by with 767,066,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 873,502,407 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KHC stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,308,615 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 8,114,895 shares during the same period.