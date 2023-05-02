Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] is 15.48% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] surged by $0.27 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $115.48 during the day while it closed the day at $114.56. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Starbucks China partners visit with Howard Schultz chairman emeritus.

On the heels of Starbucks 6,000th store opening in China, Howard Schultz, Starbucks founder and chairman emeritus, fulfilled a promise to visit and celebrate the partners of Starbucks fastest growing region.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Howard Schultz stood before the ballroom full of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) partners (employees) in Beijing with one ask: Open your hearts to each other.

Starbucks Corporation stock has also gained 4.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SBUX stock has inclined by 5.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 34.33% and gained 15.48% year-on date.

The market cap for SBUX stock reached $129.89 billion, with 1.15 billion shares outstanding and 1.15 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.79M shares, SBUX reached a trading volume of 6485356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $112.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on SBUX stock. On December 05, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SBUX shares from 100 to 106.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95.

SBUX stock trade performance evaluation

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.82. With this latest performance, SBUX shares gained by 13.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.21 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.04, while it was recorded at 112.48 for the last single week of trading, and 96.43 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.27 and a Gross Margin at +19.58. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.18.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 25.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.47. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 157.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 85.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] managed to generate an average of $8,163 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 17.33%.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $93,894 million, or 72.10% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 105,626,376, which is approximately 1.708% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,088,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.7 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.03 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly -2.026% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,086 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 59,714,242 shares. Additionally, 1,103 investors decreased positions by around 51,958,821 shares, while 258 investors held positions by with 709,870,676 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 821,543,739 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 228 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,415,034 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 12,284,296 shares during the same period.