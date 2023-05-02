Secoo Holding Limited [SECO] Is Currently 26.74 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Secoo Holding Limited [NASDAQ: SECO] traded at a high on 05/01/23, posting a 26.74 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.01. The company report on March 17, 2023 at 9:14 AM that Secoo Group: Officially Accesses OpenAI and ERNIE Bot, Luxury Goods Intelligent Marketing Scene Will Be More Accurate.

Recently, Secoo Group (NASDAQ: SECO), a leading online and offline boutique lifestyle platform in Asia, announced that it has officially accessed the AIGC and ChatGPT technologies, and submitted an application for access to the multimodal GPT-4 launched by OpenAI. On February 14, Secoo Group became the first batch of ecological partners of Baidu ERNIE Bot. Today (March 17), it officially entered the experience and access stage.

Next, Secoo will combine the advantages of OpenAI’s multimodal GPT-4 technology and the Chinese version of ChatGPT Baidu ERNIE Bot, and use its own powerful global supply chain advantages and the shopping needs of more than 50 million high-end registered users to achieve interactive dialogue similar to human beings. It will complete product recommendations, selling point explanations, discount promotions, and generate visual images and videos through AI robots, reducing the cost of “shopping guide explanation”. Through the two platforms of OpenAI and ERNIE Bot, Secoo Group can accurately understand user needs, improve its intelligent marketing capabilities, explore more intelligent luxury goods marketing models, and make luxury goods intelligent marketing scenes more accurate.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6742623 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Secoo Holding Limited stands at 20.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 24.75%.

The market cap for SECO stock reached $6.21 million, with 7.07 million shares outstanding and 5.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.63M shares, SECO reached a trading volume of 6742623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Secoo Holding Limited [SECO]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for Secoo Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Secoo Holding Limited is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SECO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05.

How has SECO stock performed recently?

Secoo Holding Limited [SECO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.52. With this latest performance, SECO shares gained by 66.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SECO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.57 for Secoo Holding Limited [SECO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0879, while it was recorded at 0.7835 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2585 for the last 200 days.

Secoo Holding Limited [SECO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Secoo Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Secoo Holding Limited [SECO]

Positions in Secoo Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Secoo Holding Limited [NASDAQ:SECO] by around 4,905,495 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 11,414 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 952,324 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,869,233 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SECO stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 10,748 shares during the same period.