Roku Inc. [ROKU] Revenue clocked in at $3.13 billion, up 39.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] jumped around 0.47 points on Monday, while shares priced at $56.68 at the close of the session, up 0.84%. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Roku Releases First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Today, Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) released first quarter 2023 results. Visit the Roku investor relations website to view the first quarter 2023 letter to shareholders.

The company will host a webcast of its conference call to discuss the results today at 2:00 PM Pacific Time. Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode on the Roku investor relations website. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available following the call.

Roku Inc. stock is now 39.26% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ROKU Stock saw the intraday high of $57.38 and lowest of $55.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 110.56, which means current price is +45.33% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.25M shares, ROKU reached a trading volume of 5576577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Roku Inc. [ROKU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $67.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt dropped their target price from $64 to $61. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $53, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Sell rating on ROKU stock. On April 27, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for ROKU shares from 85 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 3.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.81.

How has ROKU stock performed recently?

Roku Inc. [ROKU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.03. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -8.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.00 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.59, while it was recorded at 56.84 for the last single week of trading, and 61.10 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.74 and a Gross Margin at +43.33. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.93.

Return on Total Capital for ROKU is now -15.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.18. Additionally, ROKU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] managed to generate an average of -$138,335 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Roku Inc. [ROKU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to 43.00%.

Insider trade positions for Roku Inc. [ROKU]

There are presently around $5,629 million, or 77.80% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 12,483,431, which is approximately 3.041% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,160,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $627.3 million in ROKU stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $424.21 million in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly -3.831% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 257 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 15,283,160 shares. Additionally, 261 investors decreased positions by around 11,668,045 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 73,191,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,142,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,461,547 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 1,526,698 shares during the same period.